Saying sorry. Nick Cannon apologized on the Thursday, February 3, episode of his talk show for how he announced Bre Tiesi’s pregnancy three days prior.

The Nick Cannon Show host told his audience that he “misspoke” and “probably went into too much detail,” saying, “It felt like I was probably making some comparatives or probably discussing when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child that I’m expecting. I didn’t have to do that. I didn’t need to do that.”

The Masked Singer host called his late son’s December 2021 death from a brain tumor and Tiesi’s Monday, January 31, pregnancy confirmation “completely separate moments.”

The California native went on to say, “They both deserve the respect. … I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions. So I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I [will] do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day.”

When the Wild ’N Out host spoke about the 30-year-old model’s pregnancy on Monday, the actor said that he held off on the announcement to give Zen’s mom, Alyssa Scott, the appropriate time to grieve.

“This process has been extremely difficult for me,” the All That alum explained. “I’ve known about Bre’s pregnancy for awhile now, even before my youngest son, Zen, passed. So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind. When is the right time? When do I share this? To kind of figure out a chronological order or hierarchy, it kept me up at night.”

Scott, 28, for her part, told her Instagram followers on Monday that it was “painful” to have Zen included in “conversations that aren’t in line with his light and legacy,” writing, “It isn’t something I chose for him or myself. It’s important for me to let you all know … I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in.”

Cannon clarified on Thursday’s episode that he, like the Texas native, is “still grieving each and every day.”

The former Nickelodeon star concluded, “We still deal with that. … We lost a child. It was a sincere and still is a sincere and real situation. I love her, and I love my son, Zen, and always will.”