Mom’s Marvel party! Brittany Bell threw an epic Wakanda-themed bash for her and Nick Cannon’s son Golden‘s 5th birthday.

“Mama Gang haha,” the model, 34, captioned a Monday, February 21, Instagram video of herself dancing with daughter Powerful, 13 months. “When you plan your son’s birthday and that hard work needs a celebration. Wakanda Forever Five. My Pow was just unbothered and loved partying!!”

The Arizona native matched her toddler in black jumpsuits in the social media upload. Cannon, 41, twinned with the birthday boy in Black Panther outfits in subsequent family photos.

“Designed and planned by Yours Truly!” the former pageant queen captioned an Instagram slideshow, which gave glimpses of the event’s ball pit, flash tattoos and Wakanda passport party favors. “Happy 5th Birthday Golden!!! You deserve it all!!! We love you!!!! I would do it all over again for you my son!!”

Bell gave birth to Golden in February 2017, followed by Powerful in December 2020. The following year, Cannon went on to welcome twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and son Zen with Alyssa Scott. The Drumline star’s youngest died from a brain tumor in December 2021.

The Masked Singer host is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with Mariah Carey. The former Nickelodeon star announced in January that his eighth baby is on the way, his first with pregnant model Bre Tiesi.

On Wednesday, February 16, the All That alum clarified that his little ones are “planned,” in a way, explaining to Dr. Laura Berman that he sees the “potential” of having a child in any woman he chooses “to have unprotected sex” with.

“I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know – because one, I value everything about me so much, if I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child,’” the California native said during a “Language of Love” podcast episode at the time. “Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, ‘Wow, how amazing would this be?’ I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, ‘Man, she would be an amazing mother. She’s desired children. I can’t wait to see what type of mother she would be.’”

