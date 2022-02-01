On good terms. Mariah Carey is “supportive” of her ex-husband Nick Cannon following news that he is expecting his eighth child.

“Mariah and Nick are really great coparents and have a good relationship [and] friendship now so any time Nick has exciting news to share, she’s just happy for him,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively about how the singer, 52, feels about Cannon and Bre Tiesi‘s baby news. “They’re in a good place and they’re supportive of each other no matter what.”

Carey and Cannon, 41, who were married from 2008 to 2016, share 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan and the “Touch My Body” musician wants to ensure that the kids have a good relationship with their father. “As long as Roc and Roe are still very much a part of Nick’s life, which they are, and he gives them equal attention, that’s what she solely cares about,” the insider added, explaining that the twins “hold a special place” in Cannon’s heart. “They spend a lot of time with Nick and he seems to balance time well with all the children.”

The source continued: “It’s a lot to juggle and he has a lot on his plate, but at the end of the day, family comes first.”

The Nick Cannon Show host is also the father of Golden, 4, and Powerful, 13 months, who he shares with ex Brittany Bell, and welcomed twins Zillion and Zion with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021. That same month, Cannon and Alyssa Scott had son Zen, who passed away from a brain tumor in December 2021 at 5 months.

The All That alum confirmed during the Monday, January 31, episode of his talk show that he is expecting a baby boy with Tiesi, 30. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration,” Cannon said. “I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be.”

In order to live up to that standard, Cannon does his best to make sure that he maintains a good relationship with all of his children’s mothers. “They’re all amazing women and they all have their own journeys and I don’t think that [just] because they all have children with me they should be forced to get along,” the Drumline star told guest Angela Yee. “My children all get along and they have all allowed my children to know and grow and see each other, and that’s all I ask.”

Cannon has long been open about coparenting with the “We Belong Together” singer over the years, telling Us in April 2019 that they have “unconditional love” for their twins. “We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it’s all unconditional love. All that other stuff just falls apart,” the Love Don’t Cost a Thing star said at the time. “I always want what’s best for my children.”

Carey, for her part, confessed that she found it easy to develop an amicable relationship with Cannon following their divorce. “He’s a good guy,” she told Entertainment Tonight in June 2017. “It’s not that hard to make it work. Now we can laugh, and joke, and do the good parts of when we had a relationship.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper