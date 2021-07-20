A mini superstar! Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 10-year-old daughter, Monroe, paid tribute to her mom in her first-ever brand campaign.

In honor of OshKosh B’gosh’s new “Today is Someday” back-to-school campaign, Monroe took on the role of the “Fantasy” singer, 51, at age 10 in a recent photoshoot.

According to a press release, the ads “[pay] tribute to Carey’s emotional childhood, her songwriting and her profound impact and influence on generations of young dreamers — with visual nods to Carey’s renowned singles throughout.” The campaign also honors Muhammad Ali and Outkast.

The shoot was styled in collaboration with Carey herself, with Monroe’s wardrobe paying homage to the young superstar featured in the music video for her 1990 single “Someday.”

Along with Monroe, Carey and Cannon, 40, share son Moroccan, also 10. The former couple welcomed their twins in 2011 after three years of marriage.

While the duo went on to announce their separation in 2014, they’ve established a positive coparenting relationship. The Masked Singer host told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2019 that he and his ex-wife “always want what’s best” for their children.

“We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it’s all unconditional love,” he explained at the time. “All that other stuff just falls apart.”

He also shared that the brother-sister duo are a lot like their famous parents.

“They are hams!” he told Us. “They love a camera, they love a microphone. They’re onstage every night with Mariah, and they’ll take over the show if they don’t get their mics [taken] from them.”

Following his split from the Grammy winner, Cannon went on to welcome five more children. He and Brittany Bell share a son, Golden, 4, and a daughter, Powerful, 7 months. Last month, he also become the father of son Zen with Alyssa Scott and twin boys Zillion and Zion with Abby De La Rosa.

Earlier this month, the All That alum said that he expanded his family “on purpose” during an appearance on his Power 106 radio show. His explanation came after rapper JT told him to “wrap it up and protect [him]self” when it comes to birth control.

“I didn’t have no accident. [There were] a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. You only live once,” Cannon responded.