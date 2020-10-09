Sharing his story. Mariah Carey opened up to Andy Cohen about her 9-year-old son Moroccan’s recent experience with bullying.

“Rocky just got bullied the other day by a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend,” the singer, 50, said during a Thursday, October 8, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance. “It’s, like, insane. So this is the world we live in.”

The Grammy winner has been reading chapters of her September memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, to Moroccan and his twin sister, Monroe, in order to “illustrate” her racism encounters.

“They can then have a greater understanding and ultimately, a greater reservoir with which to deal with the situation itself,” the New York native explained to Cohen, 52. “[Being biracial] has been a struggle for me since I was aware that there was such a thing as race. The only reason I was aware early was because it became a subject of humiliation for me as a child.”

The “We Belong Together” singer added, “I drew a picture of my family because that was the assignment [in school] and got traumatized by the student teachers who thought I used the wrong crayon because I drew my father, [Alfred Carey], with a brown crayon. … I brought my friend Becky to my parents’ house, and … the girl burst into tears because she was so freaked out [by my dad]. To see that happen, it just changes your perspective on things and it twists it. I really feel like it’s been a lifelong battle, a struggle.”

Carey welcomed Moroccan and Monroe in 2011 with her then-husband, Nick Cannon. Since their split in 2016, the Masked Singer host, 40, has gone on to welcome son Golden, 3, with Brittany Bell.

When it comes to coparenting with Carey, the California native exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019 that the former couple “always want what’s best” for their little ones.

“We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it’s all unconditional love,” Cannon explained at the time. “All that other stuff just falls apart.”