Another one? Nick Cannon sparked rumors on Sunday, January 30, that he is expecting a son after he hosted pregnant Bre Tiesi’s baby shower.

The Wild ’N Out host, 41, matched the 30-year-old model in a white sweatsuit while posing for pictures at the bash, obtained by TMZ. The former Nickelodeon star cradled Tiesi’s stomach and hugged her as blue confetti poppers revealed the sex of her baby-to-be, leading fans to speculate that Cannon is expecting his eighth child.

The Masked Singer host shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 13 months, with Brittany Bell. Last year, the California native welcomed twins Zion and Zillion, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa and son Zen with Alyssa Scott.

The All That alum’s youngest child died in December 2021. “I really wanted to take him to the doctor to get the breathing and sinus checked out,” the Nick Cannon Show host explained on the daytime series at the time. “So we thought it would be a routine process. And we went in just to check his sinuses, and they actually said his sinuses were pretty cool, but by the time we found out that, he had another condition. And I think it was called, if I’m not mistaken, fluid that was building up in his head, and that was the cause [of] his head starting to get big. When we found out it was more, they called it a malignant tumor in his head.”

The Drumline star called Scott, 28, “the strongest woman” at the time. Since their son’s loss, the Texas native has shared her grieving journey via Instagram.

“In moments that test me, I will always keep the focus on you,” she wrote on her Story earlier this month. “I love you so much Zen. Not a second goes by that I don’t ache wishing you were here. I close my eyes and see your smile. I love you I love you I love you I love you.”

Not only has Cannon been open about his grief as well, but the rapper has spoken multiple times about his future family plans. In November 2021, the songwriter told Extra that he was “trying to be responsible” and stay celibate.

“I’m trying to lead by example because I am a father of many. I gotta show self-preservation, self-control, discipline,” Cannon explained to the outlet at the time. “It’s those aspects. I’ve done it before. I think the longest I’ve ever gone is probably a year and a half. I was in church every day!”