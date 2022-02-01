Getting honest! Bre Tiesi opened up about why she initially planned to keep her pregnancy under wraps shortly after Nick Cannon confirmed the pair are expecting a child together.

“From the day I found out I was pregnant, I was over the moon excited and filled with joy. I am incredibly excited and eager to be a mommy,” Tiesi, 30, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 31, noting that she wanted to share the exciting milestone on her own. “I purposefully kept my pregnancy private for various reasons.”

Tiesi confessed that she was “horrified” when photos from her baby shower went viral, adding, “This was not how I’d hope to share this news especially given that I’ve been able to protect this news for almost my entire pregnancy.”

The California native went on to thank her family and friends for their support, writing, “With that said, thank you to those surrounding me with love during this beautiful time in my life. I cannot wait to meet my son.”

Tiesi’s post came shortly after Cannon, 41, confirmed that he was in a “great space” while preparing to become a father again after photos surfaced of him hosting a baby shower for the expectant star.

“I’m excited. I’m happy,” the Wild ’N Out host said during the Monday episode of The Nick Cannon Show. “I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be.”

The All That alum shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon and the singer, 52, finalized their divorce in 2016 and he went on to welcome son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 13 months, with Brittany Bell.

In June 2021, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her twins with Cannon, Zion and Zillion, now 7 months. The former America’s Got Talent host also welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott that same month, but the infant died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Cannon previously expressed an interest in attempting celibacy, explaining on Monday that he made the decision after learning of Tiesi’s pregnancy.

“I felt like my life was out of control. And honestly, the celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and dealing with this,” he told Angela Yee on his daytime show, noting that he wasn’t ruling out having more children in the future. “I just want to have as many children as I can … provide for and be a good father too.”