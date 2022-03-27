Crushing coparenting! Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have been amicably raising their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, since their 2014 split.

The “We Belong Together” singer gave birth to the former couple’s little ones in April 2011, six months after Carey confirmed her pregnancy.

“Yes, we are pregnant. It is true,” the New York native told Access Hollywood in October 2010. “It’s been a long journey. It’s been tough because I’ve been trying to hold on to a shred of privacy.”

The songwriter revealed at the time that her upcoming arrivals would be rainbow babies, noting that she suffered a miscarriage after her April 2008 wedding in the Bahamas to the Masked Singer host.

“It kind of shook us both and took us into a place that was really dark and difficult,” the Meaning of Mariah Carey author said of the pregnancy loss. “When that happened, I wasn’t able to even talk to anybody about it. That was not easy.”

Cannon chimed in, “It definitely brought us closer together. It strengthened our relationship so much. She handled it so well.”

The exes called it quits in 2014, finalizing their divorce two years later. The Nick Cannon Show host has since welcomed five children — son Golden and daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell and twins Zillion and Zion with Abby De La Rosa. The All That alum’s baby boy with Alyssa Scott, Zen, died in December 2021 at 5 months, and news broke the following month that Cannon is expecting a baby with Bre Tiesi.

Carey is “happy” for her ex-husband’s growing family, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2022.

“Mariah and Nick are really great coparents and have a good relationship [and] friendship now,” the insider explained at the time. “They’re in a good place and they’re supportive of each other no matter what. As long as Roc and Roe are still very much a part of Nick’s life, which they are, and he gives them equal attention, that’s what she solely cares about. They spend a lot of time with Nick, and he seems to balance time well with all the children.”

The source called Cannon’s brood “a lot to juggle and a lot on his plate,” adding, “At the end of the day, family comes first.”

Keep scrolling to read the duo’s candid quotes about coparenting Moroccan and Monroe over the years, from spending holidays together to putting the twins first.