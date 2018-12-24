



All Nick Cannon wanted for Christmas was to be with his family. The former America’s Got Talent host jetted off to Aspen on Sunday, December 23, to join his ex-wife Mariah Carey and their twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Cannon, 38, took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo Monroe took when he was dozing by a Christmas tree. “When your daughter catches the rare occasion of you sleeping!” the rapper captioned his picture. “Daddy, I thought you don’t ever sleep?’ #MissMonroe.”

That same night, Carey posted a snap of herself cozying up under a blanket with Moroccan.

Cannon and the five-time Grammy winner ended their six-year marriage in 2014, but remain close friends and coparents. (They always celebrate birthdays together!)

“The common denominator is we both want what’s best for our children,” the Drumline actor told Us Weekly in February. “You put them first and you step back and become selfless in making decisions and it’s pretty easy.”

Cannon added that as far as he is concerned, Carey can “do no wrong.”

Just like their famous parents, Moroccan and Monroe were born to perform. “They’re definitely entertainers,” Cannon told Us in July. “They’re hams!” But Moroccan might have a future career in tech: the comedian quipped that little boy tapped into his email and changed all the settings.

“I know none of the passwords,” he said at the time. “All of my emails say it’s coming from Moroccan and Monroe.”

Carey described Moroccan as a “technological genius” when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June and revealed that he ordered a dog online without her knowing.

Cannon is also dad of 22-month-old son Golden “Sagon” with model Brittany Bell.