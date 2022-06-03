Working dad! Nick Cannon detailed the ins and outs of his big family — and defended himself from critics who think he’s not a hands-on parent.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” the Masked Singer host, 41, told Men’s Health in an interview published on Friday, June 3. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick ’em up.”

The California native is currently expecting baby No. 8, his first child with pregnant model Bre Tiesi. The Wild ‘N Out star already shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 15 months, with Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion, 11 months, with Abby De La Rosa. His and Alyssa Scott‘s son, Zen, died in December 2021 at 5 months old.

Despite his busy work schedule, Cannon still makes time to participate in all of his kids’ lives as much as he can. “All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities,” he explained. “I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week.”

The Drumline actor acknowledged that his family situation is somewhat unusual, adding that the setup works for him — perhaps better than a more “traditional” family would.

“I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting,” he said. “It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”

Last month, Cannon revealed that he might be ready to stop expanding his family in the near future. “I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” he said during a May interview with E! News’ Daily Pop. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

The All That alum went on to say that he didn’t necessarily intend to have eight children with five different mothers, but he’s still happy with the way things have turned out.

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way,” Cannon said of his brood. “But it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children — and as we all know, I’ve been through so much — I find solace. I find peace in my children and I find purpose.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!