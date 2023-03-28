A true caregiver. When it comes to the mothers of his 12 children, Nick Cannon doesn’t place a limit on how much he can help them financially.

The Masked Singer host, 42, explained on the Monday, March 27, episode of “The Home Team” Hot 104.1 radio show that he doesn’t give the women in his life a “monthly allowance” or a set “amount of money,” but rather, “What they need, they get it.”

He added: “There’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive.”

The former Wild N’ Out host has welcomed 12 kids with six different women over the years. Cannon shares his eldest kids — twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11— with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He shares three kids — son Golden, 6, daughter Powerful, 2, and son Rise, 6 months — with ex Brittany Bell. The Drumline star welcomed another set of twins — sons Zion and Zillion, 21 months — with Abby De La Rosa, and the two also share 4-month-old daughter Beautiful.

Cannon shares one child with LaNisha Cole — daughter Onyx, 6 months — and another with girlfriend Bre Tiesi, welcoming son Legendary, 8 months, in July 2022. He and ex Alyssa Scott welcomed their daughter, Halo, 3 months, in December 2022, nearly one year after losing their 5-month-old son Zen, who died of brain cancer in December 2021.

On Monday, the producer went on to show his appreciation for his kids’ moms: “When you really understand, like, ‘Yo, this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child [in], and that’s the best gift any man could ask for,’ so regardless of what goes on in any scenario, I’mma always show love and respect,” Canon said on the radio show. “I’ll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children.”

Cannon noted that he has “so much reverence” for the mothers of his kids for putting up with his hectic lifestyle, as well. “Anybody that could put up with me and everything from my schedule to how, you know, I gotta move and being in the media and stuff like that, like, that’s a queen,” he shared. “I truly just honor everybody in my family because it ain’t easy.”

Despite being a booked and busy entertainer, the comedian isn’t ruling out welcoming more kids in the future. “God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full,” Cannon told Entertainment Tonight in February. “And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might [have more].”

He poked fun at his large family during an appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special in December 2022. “Nick, you are single-handedly repopulating the earth! Give it to you, man. What is your plan here?” cohost Andy Cohen asked the “Pray For Him” singer, to which he jokingly responded, “Andy, clearly, I don’t have a plan!”

Cannon continued: “Honestly, man, it’s really just so much joy and elation to have the family that I have and I embrace it and love it, but I don’t have a plan. That should’ve been clear from the jump.”

Cohen, 54, followed up by asking the Berserk star whether he plans on getting a vasectomy one day. “Is that what you want me to get?” Cannon responded. “This is my body, my choice.”