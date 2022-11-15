He continued: “I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting. It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”
“Our kids are siblings,” Tiesi exclusively told Us Weekly in April, while speaking about her connection to Cannon’s other coparents. “However, they decide to go moving forward with their dad, that’s their time and their intimate stuff. We’re just here to support and drop off or pick up or whatever they need. But [it’s] all love. We all are worried about our situation and our children and [doing] the best we can do. If anyone needs something, my door is always open.”
Keep scrolling to see how celebrities have reacted to Cannon’s ever-growing brood:
Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Hart and More Celebrities React to Nick Cannon's Ever Growing Family
In addition to having Cannon teach people how to make a cocktail called "The Vasectomy" for a June 2022 Aviation Gin commercial, the Canada native quipped that he was "gonna need a bigger bottle" after learning about De La Rosa's pregnancy. In November 2022.
Kevin Hart
The comedian has pulled multiple pranks on Cannon that reference his large family. “I decided to do something nice for him as well,” Hart wrote via Instagram in July 2021 — shortly after the All That alum welcomed his 7th child — alongside a photo of a billboard including Cannon’s cell phone number. “Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles. I also did some in ATL & NY. If u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon. I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop. GOTCHA BACK BITCH #PRANKWARS.”
In February 2022, Cannon revealed that Hart sent him a vending machine full of condoms shortly after he and Tiesi announced that they were expecting their first child together. “Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. In response, Hart commented, "Now you don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free.”
Shortly after news broke in July 2022 that Elon Musk shares 8-year-old twins with Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis, the Tesla CEO joked that he was "doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis." Cannon reached out to the billionaire with a message of congratulations, joking that he was "Right there with you my Brother! ✊🏽”
However, not everyone found the jokes funny. “What the heck is going on here? I don’t care how many times Musk eviscerates cancel culture and wokeism. ... This is flat-out weird," McCain wrote in an op-ed for The Daily Mail. “This ‘impregnate the planet’ mentality is creepy and comes off like the actions of a cult leader more than an altruistic person who wants to expand their family and save the planet.”
Carey — who was married to the Drumline star from 2008 to 2014 — joked about her ex-husband's family in November 2021 when she was asked if Roc and Roe would get to spend the with their “step-brothers or step-sisters" over the holidays. “Is it step? I don’t think it’s step. If you’re not married to the person," the singer said with a laugh. “I don’t know about that. That’s a different interview for you.”