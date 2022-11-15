These give new meaning to the phrase “dad jokes.” Nick Cannon‘s ever-growing family has become a fascination for stars and social media users alike, but the Wild ‘N Out host is taking it in stride.

“It’s almost Father’s Day, and Ryan Reynolds has asked me to help celebrate with the mother of all cocktails: The Vasectomy. Lord knows I need one,” Cannon joked in a June 2022 commercial for the Deadpool star’s Aviation Gin. At the end of the clip, Reynolds interrupts to take a sip of the drink, joking that he needs it because “I have three kids.”

“I have eight,” the former Nickelodeon star responds, prompting his fellow father to spit out the drink in shock.

Since then, Cannon’s family has only grown larger. After welcoming twins Monroe and Moroccan in April 2011 with ex-wife Mariah Carey, the former America’s Got Talent host welcomed son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell in February 2017 and December 2020, respectively. Two years later, they expanded they family with son Rise Messiah, who was born in September 2022.

In June 2021, Cannon welcomed twins Zillion and Zion with Abby De La Rosa, who also gave birth to their daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, in November 2022.

The former rapper also shares son Zen — who was born in June 2021 and tragically died just 5 months later after bring diagnosed with brain cancer — with Alyssa Scott. In October 2022, the singer announced that she is pregnant with their second child, her third. Cannon also welcomed daughter Legendary Love in June 2022 with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice Cole in September 2022 with LaNisha Cole.

Despite his big family, the California native explained that he does his best to be an involved parent to all of his little ones. “Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” he told Men’s Health in June 2022. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick ’em up.”

He continued: “I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting. It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”

The mothers of Cannon’s babies also do their best to maintain an amicable relationship with one another, for the sake of their kids.

“Our kids are siblings,” Tiesi exclusively told Us Weekly in April, while speaking about her connection to Cannon’s other coparents. “However, they decide to go moving forward with their dad, that’s their time and their intimate stuff. We’re just here to support and drop off or pick up or whatever they need. But [it’s] all love. We all are worried about our situation and our children and [doing] the best we can do. If anyone needs something, my door is always open.”

Keep scrolling to see how celebrities have reacted to Cannon’s ever-growing brood: