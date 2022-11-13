Keeping it real! Shortly after Nick Cannon welcomed baby No. 11, his third with Abby De La Rosa, he’s opening up about his child support arrangement.

“I definitely spend a lot more than [$3 million] on my children annually,” the Masked Singer host, 42, told The Neighborhood Talk on Friday, November 11, after a Sun report estimated his financial requirements. “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”

Cannon’s candor about his fatherly responsibilities came hours after De La Rosa, 31, gave birth to the pair’s third child.

“A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive,” the Drumline actor captioned a Saturday, November 12, Instagram post, one day after the DJ’s delivery. “Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Cannon first became a father in 2011, welcoming twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He went on to welcome son Golden, born in 2017, daughter Powerful, born in 2020, and son Rise, born in September, with Brittany Bell. De La Rosa and the California native welcomed twins Zillion and Zion in June 2021, the same month he welcomed Zen, who died seven months later, with Alyssa Scott. Cannon also shares son Legendary, born in July, with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx, born in September, with LaNisha Cole. Additionally, Scott, 29, announced last month that she is pregnant with the pair’s second child.

Despite an expansive brood, Cannon makes sure to stay involved with all of his little ones.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” he told Men’s Health in an interview published in June. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick ’em up.”

He continued: “I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting. It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”

The mothers of Cannon’s babies also have the utmost respect for one another.

“Our kids are siblings,” Tiesi, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly in April of her connection to Cannon’s other coparents. “However, they decide to go moving forward with their dad, that’s their time and their intimate stuff. We’re just here to support and drop off or pick up or whatever they need. But [it’s] all love. We all are worried about our situation and our children and [doing] the best we can do. If anyone needs something, my door is always open.”