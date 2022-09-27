Minding her business! Mariah Carey doesn’t involve herself with Nick Cannon’s expanding brood, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Mariah doesn’t keep up with Nick’s babies and baby mamas,” the insider shares. “There’s too many to keep up with! She’s happy for him and wishes him the best.”

On September 14, the All That alum, 41, who shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Carey, 53, welcomed his first child with LaNisha Cole — his ninth overall.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON … Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth,” the Masked Singer host wrote via Instagram following the birth. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

Cannon is a father of nine with his 10th child — and third with Britany Bell — on the way. In addition to Onyx, Monroe and Moroccan, the Wild ’N Out cohost shares son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with pregnant Abby De La Rosa and son Legendary, 2 months, with Bre Tiesi. Cannon’s 5-month-old son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 after suffering from a brain tumor.

While Carey may not be involved in Cannon’s ever-growing family, the insider tells Us that nothing has changed for the pair as far as coparenting their twins. “They still coparent really well together and have a great relationship as co-parents,” the source explains.

In February, the Drumline star released a new single titled “Alone” — which touched on his regrets in regard to his marriage with the Glitter songstress. During an episode of his talk show that same month, Cannon explained that the song was about having his “dream girl” and “messing it up.”

While Cannon clarified that he knows the duo’s romance wasn’t meant to be, the two have routinely shown love and respect for each other since calling it quits in 2014.

“That’s my homegirl. Always will be. Whatever she does, that’s Mariah Carey,” Cannon told Us in 2018 of the “Always Be My Baby” artist. “She can do no wrong in my book.”

The “Fantasy” singer, for her part, has been dating backup dancer Bryan Tanaka since 2016 and the two are “doing well” as a couple.

“They’re pretty inseparable,” the insider reveals to Us, adding that “Mariah’s not in any rush to get married again,” with no plans on tying the knot anytime soon. “They’re happy the way they are. Their relationship has gotten stronger over time and the spark has been kept alive” the source explains, adding that Tanaka, 39, “worships” Carey “like the Queen she is.”