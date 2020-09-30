Her No. 1 fan! Mariah Carey’s boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, joined her in celebrating the release of her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, on Tuesday, September 29.

“The world gets to know you a lot more today. Witnessing you write, record, and create this masterpiece was magical,” the choreographer, 37, wrote via Instagram alongside a selfie with the Grammy winner, 50, and a photo of himself reading the book. “You inspire me all the time. I’m so happy for you. I’m so grateful to love and support you in all you do. Congratulations babe! You did it!”

Tanaka went on to call the audiobook — which Carey, 50, recorded herself — “absolutely my favorite thing you’ve ever done!” He also congratulated her coauthor, Michaela Angela Davis, writing, “All I can say is bravo! I’m so happy for you both. Time to celebrate! #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey #Legendary.”

The “Always Be My Baby” singer does not mention her relationship with her backup dancer in the book, but she candidly reflects on her marriages to Tommy Mottola and Nick Cannon as well as her dalliance with Derek Jeter. She also opens up about her tough childhood, music career and 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with the Masked Singer host, 39.

Carey started dating Tanaka in November 2016, shortly after her nine-month engagement to billionaire businessman James Packer came to an end. She documented the beginning of their romance on her E! docuseries, Mariah’s World, but did not confirm they were a couple until February 2017.

“I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that,” she told the Associated Press at the time when asked about her dating life, calling the Washington native her boyfriend for the first time publicly.

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2017 that the pair had separated, but they rekindled their relationship soon after and have been going strong ever since. They have continued to work together too, most recently on her second Las Vegas residency, The Butterfly Returns.