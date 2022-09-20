They’re so excited! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ three daughters are over the moon that their mom is pregnant with another little one, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“The kids can’t wait and keep feeling [her] bump — it’s so adorable!” the source explains.

The Gossip Girl alum, 35, married Reynolds, 45, in 2012, and they share daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. She revealed their family will expand again when she walked the red carpet on Thursday, September 15, at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit. Lively posed for photos in a sparkly mini dress that highlighted her burgeoning bump. The Betty Buzz founder, who discussed her brand during a panel that same day, was smiling from ear-to-ear on the red carpet as she showed off her pregnancy.

“She and Ryan are both very happy and looking forward to welcoming baby No. 4,” the insider adds.

When it comes to their personal milestones, the couple often makes their announcements in unexpected ways. The Green Lantern costars revealed daughter Betty’s name nearly a year after she was born via a Taylor Swift song. The singer used all of their daughter’s names in “Betty” a track on July 2020’s Folklore, subtly confirming the moniker of her pal’s third child.

Lively was ready for her latest secret to be out. Following her red carpet reveal, a source exclusively told Us the Los Angeles native was “relieved” that the news was finally public. “She held it in until she couldn’t anymore! She loves dressing up her baby bump and wanted to make a statement,” a source told Us exclusively after the red carpet reveal.

The duo are crossing their fingers that the sex of the little one breaks their pattern. “They are hoping for a boy this time around, but of course just want a healthy baby, no matter the gender,” the insider explained.

Reynolds, for his part, doesn’t mind being outnumbered. He gushed about spending a “beautiful” summer with his girls during a Friday, September 16, appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“I stayed home all summer — I haven’t shot a movie all summer — and it was nice to be home with my family. It is wild, summertime is special. They are still sweet,” the Welcome to Wrexham star told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

“I can easily say this has been the best summer we’ve had as a family. It’s been nice to be home and be present,” the Deadpool actor continued. “The kids do all the same stuff other kids do, they are drawing and coloring and having dance parties. … It’s that time in your life and it reminds me of being a little kid.”

Lively shared some summer snaps via Instagram the following day in the hopes that it would help her kids get some privacy. “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out,” she shared via Instagram in September 2022.

The A Simple Favor star added, “Thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love!”

The post included relaxed snaps of her showing her baby bump in sweatpants and a bra, chilling in a bikini with Swift and soaking up the sun with Reynolds by her side.

With reporting by Diana Cooper