Blake Lively makes pregnancy look fierce. The actress has wowed Us with her maternity style through the years, stepping out in dazzling mini dresses, skintight gowns and more.

In September 2022, the Gossip Girl alum surprised fans when she revealed her fourth pregnancy with husband Ryan Reynolds while attending the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit. Lively stepped onto the red carpet wearing a sequin Valentino frock that exposed her growing baby bump. (The couple began dating in 2011 and tied the knot the following year in South Carolina.)

The “radiant” Betty Buzz founder wasn’t “trying to hide” her pregnancy, gently cradling her stomach before heading into her panel, an onlooker tells Us Weekly at the time. Lively and Reynolds welcomed daughters James in 2014, Inez in 2016 and Betty in 2019.

Sequin looks are a staple in the California native’s maternity wardrobe — and clearly Lively’s go-to way to announce she’s expanding her family.

In May 2019, she unveiled her third pregnancy at the New York City premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, wearing a lemon-colored look from Retrofête. The number was adorned with sparkles and featured a glitzy sash that highlighted her growing belly.

Another standout pregnancy style moment from Lively came in 2016 at the Cannes Film Festival. The Shallows star, who was expecting Inez at the time, turned heads in an electric blue gown by Atelier Versace. The ravishing number featured a cutout at the bodice and a sexy high slit.

Making the movie star’s style all the more impressive is the fact that she puts her looks together herself.

“I don’t work with a stylist. I never have,” Lively said in an interview with Vogue in 2018. She opened up further about her love of styling her own looks, telling Women’s Wear Daily that same year, “I love design and I love fashion.”

She added: “In my job, I get to be creative, but it’s over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle, and end, and I get to be creative and there’s an end date in the near future.”

Keep scrolling to see more of the actress’ pregnancy style: