Inside Taylor Swift’s Friendships With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Spotted: Taylor Swift’s friendships with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds growing stronger by the year.

The Gossip Girl alum first publicly revealed she is a fan of Swift in September 2015 after Lively was accused of throwing shade at the singer-songwriter.

“…Sooo, turns out this WASN’T a video shoot for John Legend’s cover of Bad Blood,” the actress wrote alongside a photo from a L’Oreal campaign shoot at the time via Instagram.

While social media users thought Lively was poking fun at Swift’s star-studded “Bad Blood” music video, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star quickly cleared things up.

“Umm whoever thought I was throwin shade clearly doesn’t know I have a ‘Taylor Swift Please Be My Wife Voo Doo Doll’ #obsessed Look how rad she is here making my niece Heather feel like a rock star,” Lively wrote at the time. “Love my Canadian family almost as much as I love Taylor Lively. I mean Swift. Ok, FIIINE we can hyphenate our last names. Xo Blake Swift-Lively 4eva.”

That same month, Lively joked that she was going to play Swift’s “Shake It Off” on repeat after she shut down her lifestyle website, Preserve.

It’s safe to say Lively introduced Swift to Reynolds, whom the Savages star married in 2012. The Deadpool star was spotted with his wife at Swift’s infamous 4th of July party in 2016. And while he didn’t look thrilled in the photos from the get-together, Reynolds promised he had a good time.

“That’s a problem I’ve had all my life,” he recalled in 2020 during an interview with Entertainment Weekly after photos from the bash came up. “If I’m not aware a photo is being taken, my natural resting face is one of a man dying. I had no idea somebody was taking a photo. Therefore I was resting comfortably in my persona of a man whose soul is visibly exiting this earth.”

In February 2020, Lively made it clear she and Swift were tighter than ever when she had to “pick a celebrity to clone” during a Buzzfeed quiz. While she acknowledged all of the stars — Swift, Leighton Meester, Gigi Hadid, Martha Stewart, Beyoncé and Anna Kendrick — were “amazing” options, she went with the “Blank Space” singer.

“I gotta go with Taylor,” she said. “Come on. The world needs more Taylor. I need more Taylor.”

Scroll through for more details of their friendship: