Taylor Swift is becoming a regular in the crowd at Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games.

The singer, 33, was spotted at the 33-year-old tight end’s match-up against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1, with pals Sabrina Carpenter, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The game was held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, not too far from the New York area where Swift lives. The moment marked her return to the stadium after she brought her Eras Tour to the location for three nights in May.

She was spotted arriving at the stadium and going through security with Reynolds, 46, and Lively, 36, behind her. The women had hung out in New York City with quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife Brittany Matthews the night prior.

Swift attended the Chiefs vs. Jets game exactly one week after she cheered on Kelce as his team played the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. She sported a red Chiefs windbreaker while sitting with Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, in the NFL star’s private suite and was seen enthusiastically jumping up and down when he scored a touchdown.

After the Chiefs won the game, Swift and Kelce were spotted together for the first time as they left the stadium. They drove away in a convertible before reportedly attending an after party at a local restaurant with Kelce’s friends and family.

Days later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair had “been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” adding that they met through a mutual friend. “It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now.”

While Swift and Kelce are taking things slowly, the insider noted that “anything is possible” as the two are “getting closer and closer every day.”

A second source told Us that the duo were “in contact for a while” before Swift attended his game at Arrowhead Stadium. “He’s thrilled she came to see him and it all went off perfectly,” the insider revealed, sharing that neither “want to rush” their relationship. “Taylor had such a blast and got along great with his mom and friends too.”

Kelce first expressed his interest in Swift after attending her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, where he had hoped to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. “Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained on his “New Heights” podcast in July. “So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Days before Swift showed up at Kelce’s game against the Bears, he revealed that he had invited her to see him play. “I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” he noted during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” at the time. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Following Swift’s first time cheering Kelce on from the stands, his teammate Mahomes divulged that Kelce told him so “calmly” about Swift’s expected attendance that the quarterback did not know whether he could believe the tight end.

“He told me at, like, the last minute. There are some things with Trav where he, kind of, just says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not,” Mahomes shared during a post-game press conference. “Friday, he was just like, ‘Ah, yeah, I think she’s coming to the game … this weekend’ and moved about his business. … That’s just Travis.”