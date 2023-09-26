Travis Kelce jersey sales seemed to swiftly rise after Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24.

“Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com,” Fanatics, a sportswear company, told TMZ on Monday, September 25.

Swift and Kelce, both 33, first made headlines in July after Travis revealed that he tried to shoot his shot with Swift during her Eras Tour show in Kansas City. Swift fueled romance rumors further on Sunday when she was spotted at the Chiefs versus Chicago Bears game, sitting next to Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce. Following the game, the pair were seen leaving Arrowhead stadium together.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis explained about first reaching out to Swift on a July episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “So I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. … I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Earlier this month, Travis’ brother, Jason, 35, sparked dating speculation even more when he acknowledged the rumors about the twosome’s potential romance.

“It is hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what is happening in Travis’ love life. I try to, like, keep his business [as] his business and straight out of that world,” he said on the Wednesday, September 20, episode of Philadelphia’s WIP Morning Show. “Having said that. … I think it is 100 percent true. I hope this thing goes a mile. No, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The next day, Travis finally broke his silence on the situation.

Related: A Swiftie’s Guide to Travis Kelce: Everything to Know About Taylor Swift’s Rumor... Travis Kelce is no stranger to being the talk of the NFL, but now, he’s at the center of the Swifie universe. Kelce, a tight end, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, going on to play in and win the Super Bowl with the Missouri team in 2020 and 2023. After more […]

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,” he said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, September 21, hinting that he has been in contact with the singer. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”