Jason Kelce wants eyes on Taylor Swift‘s Eagles T-shirt after she was officially spotted with Travis Kelce.

Jason, 35, playfully endorsed Barstool personality Kelly Keegs’ rant about Swift, 33, attending the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24, and sitting with Jason and Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in the family’s suit. “PREACH!!!! Go Birds!” Jason, the Eagles center, wrote via X as his younger brother’s potential romance with the pop star continued to draw focus.

In her video, Keegs (whose full name is Kelly Keegan) declared that she “never in a million f–king years” expected to “take time out of my Sunday to watch the Chiefs play” — until Swift got involved. “I mean, what am I gonna say. She’s at the game,” Keegs, a dedicated Swift fan, continued. “She loved all that corny bulls–t?”

Keegs said she has “no interest” in Travis. “Everything about this I hate. But she seems to love it,” she said. “What a betrayal for the Eagles, by the way.”

Related: Inside Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Dating History While she's recently taken a self-proclaimed hiatus from men, the 1989 songstress has been linked to a slew of hotties over the years. See the celebs that have inspired some of Swift's most-popular songs

Swift was raised in Pennsylvania and has called herself an Eagles fan, even referencing the team on her Evermore song “Gold Rush.” While playing in Philadelphia on The Eras Tour in May, Swift joked about the “debate” surrounding the song’s lyrics.

“I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on,” she said on stage at the Eagles’ home stadium. “I’m from Philly. Of course it’s the team.”

Keegs asserted on Sunday that she wasn’t “s–ting on Taylor” but was skeptical about her loyalty. “I think she’s a little dick-struck. … You don’t betray your team and then get in a Chiefs jersey and jump up and down in a booth with his mom if his dick’s not that good,” she added, calling Travis “embarrassingly lame.”

Related: Travis Kelce Isn't the Only Taylor Swift Fan in the NFL: Football Swifties Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

Swift fueled rumors about her relationship with Travis with her appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, cheering as the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10. She was later seen walking out with Travis after the game.

Travis previously revealed to Jason on an episode of their “New Heights” podcast that he tried to shoot his shot with Swift when she brought The Eras Tour to Kansas City in July. Before Sunday’s game, Jason was caught stirring the pot more than once about his brother’s dating life.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Taylor Swift's Exes Most Candid Quotes About Her Songwriting Writing what she knows! Taylor Swift is notorious for penning personal tunes about her high-profile relationships, but how do her exes feel about being her muses? The Grammy winner has been using her love life as inspiration since her self-titled debut dropped in 2006, featuring hits “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops on My Guitar.” More than […]

Travis attempted to clear the air on Wednesday, September 20, revealing on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he invited Swift to see him play. “No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides — [saying] he doesn’t know, it’s true, this and that,” he teased. “The guy is absolutely ridiculous. Please everybody stop asking my brother!”

While he acknowledged that the speculation has been “hilarious,” Travis shrugged off the attention on his possible romance. “It’s life, baby,” he said.