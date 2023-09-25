Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was the only person left unfazed by Taylor Swift‘s in-person support of Travis Kelce.

When asked about Swift, 33, cheering on his team at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24, Reid, 65, played it cool. “You know what, I’ve met her before,” he responded during a post-game press conference after a reporter apologized for bringing up the pop star.

The room filled with laughter as Reid quipped, “I set them up,” before walking away from the podium.

Kelce, 33, and the Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears by a 31-point margin on Sunday. Swift was spotted in the Kelce family’s suite, sitting beside proud mom Donna Kelce and wearing Kansas City merch. After Travis scored a touchdown in the third quarter, Swift jumped up and down and shouted, “Let’s f–king go!” She was later seen chest-bumping a fellow fan.

Unlike his coach, Travis didn’t speak to the press after the big win. However, he and Swift were seen walking out of the stadium together before hopping into his convertible.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, teased that he took on the role of Travis’ wingman on the field to impress Swift. “I heard she was in the house … I felt a little bit of pressure,” he told Erin Andrews after the game. “I knew I had to get [the ball] to Travis.”

Swift performed in Kansas City in July as part of her Eras Tour. Following the concert, Travis confessed to brother Jason Kelce that he attempted to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet — but he was rejected.

“She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he said on the siblings’ “New Heights” podcast, joking that he was “butthurt” about not getting to go backstage. “But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out. … Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Travis and Swift were spending time together, but fans were uncertain where the pair really stood. Jason, 35, kept the rumor mill spinning on Philadelphia’s WIP Morning Show on Wednesday, September 20, confusing sports lovers and Swifties even further.

“It is hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what is happening in Travis’ love life. I try to, like, keep his business [as] his business and straight out of that world,” he teased. “Having said that … I think it is 100 percent true.”

Jason mumbled something else, with some listeners believing he walked back his comment and added, “No, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”

One day later, Travis revealed on the “The Pat McAfee Show” that he invited Swift to see him “rock the stage in Arrowhead” — and begged reporters to stop expecting his brother to have answers. “The guy is absolutely ridiculous,” he quipped.