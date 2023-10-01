It seems like Taylor Swift is fitting in well with the Kansas City Chiefs’ cheering section amid her rumored relationship with Travis Kelce.

Swift, 33, enjoyed a girls’ night with several members of her squad on Saturday, September 30, at New York City eatery Emilio Ballato. The Grammy winner stepped out alongside besties Blake Lively and Sophie Turner. The Gossip Girl alum, 36, looked fall-chic in a multicolored leather skirt, a tweed jacket and matching knee-high boots. She completed her look with a mini Louis Vuitton bag that matched one Swift carried at the September 24 Chiefs game.

Turner, 27 — who has been staying in one of Swift’s NYC investment properties amid her divorce from Joe Jonas — stepped out in a leather two-piece as she arrived separately. The crew was also joined by the wife of one of Kelce’s Chiefs teammates: Brittany Matthews, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

During the outing, Swift channeled her “Reputation” era in a black mini dress, matching heels and a bright red lip as she held hands with Lively. In a separate photo, the 28-year-old wife of Patrick Mahomes was spotted arriving to the occasion and complemented Swift’s dress code. Matthews opted for black leather pants and a coordinating bomber jacket. Matthews completed her look with a white Chanel handbag.

Matthews is expected to cheer on husband Mahomes, 28, at the Sunday, October 1, NFL game against the New York Jets. Mahomes and his teammates — including Kelce, 33 — arrived in NYC earlier on Saturday.

“Just livin in Wayne’s World,” Kelce wrote via Instagram, alongside a pic of him stepping off the Chief’s private jet in a distressed suit and a Wayne’s World cap.

When Kelce and the Chiefs play the Jets at their MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, it is rumored that Swift will be in attendance in the stands.

Kelce first shot his shot with Swift in July, when he made a DIY friendship bracelet for her with his phone number when he went to her Eras Tour. While he was unable to present her with the gift, a mutual friend later set them up.

“Taylor and Travis met shortly after he tried giving her his phone number at her show earlier this summer,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They’ve only hung out twice.”

Swift and the tight end seemingly took their romance public last week when she watched the Chiefs’ home game against the Chicago Bears. The 1989 (Taylor’s Version) singer, clad in the NFL team’s merch, cheered on Kelce from his private suite at Arrowhead Stadium next to his mother, Donna Kelce. Swift and Travis then left the stadium together before hitting up a postgame celebratory bash.

“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up,” Travis quipped during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “That was pretty ballsy. … I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her.”

He continued: “On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. It was absolutely electric. To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

One of the members of Chiefs Kingdom that Swift met was Mahomes, who gushed about hanging out with the “really cool” singer. (Mahomes and Matthews, who share two kids, also attended Swift’s Eras Tour when she came to Kansas City.)

“[She’s] good people,” Mahomes said during a Wednesday press conference before Sunday Night Football. “But like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”