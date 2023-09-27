While everyone is invested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship status, the pair have only met up a couple of times so far.

“Taylor and Travis met shortly after he tried giving her his phone number at her show earlier this summer,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’ve only hung out twice.”

Over the summer, Kelce, 33, attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium and wanted to give her a friendship bracelet that included his phone number. However, he shared his disappointment that he didn’t have the chance to talk to Swift, 33, before or after the concert. Kelce later invited the singer to come watch him take the field where he saw her rock the stage — and she followed through.

Swift showed up to Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kelce, also 33, and his team the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24. Swift was decked out in Chiefs colors as she sat in a stadium box with the tight end’s mom Donna Kelce. Swift cheered as Travis scored a touchdown and excitedly shouted, “Let’s f–king go!” The Chiefs had a landslide victory of 41-10.

After the game, the duo were spotted together for the first time as they left the venue in Travis’ convertible.

Travis later gave Swift props for showing up to his game on the Wednesday, September 27 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. Travis called Swift’s move “ballsy” and had nothing but nice things to say about her on behalf of his family, friends and teammates.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen,” he gushed. “It was absolutely electric.”

He continued: “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

A second source told Us earlier this week that Travis and Swift weren’t “serious” at the moment, but the pair are “enjoying each other’s company and getting to know each other.”

“But anything is possible,” the insider said while noting Swift is still hard at work ahead of her scheduled international tour dates. “They’re getting closer and closer every day.”