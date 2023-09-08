The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, are back on the gridiron — and the quarterback’s biggest fans were in the stands for the season opener.

“We Backkkkkk,” Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Matthews, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 7, sharing a snap of the Arrowhead Stadium crowd in Kansas City.

Mahomes, 27, and the Chiefs played their first official game of the NFL season on Thursday. They took on the Detroit Lions, narrowly losing 21-20.

While the reigning Super Bowl champs — who faced a setback before kickoff due to tight end Travis Kelce’s leg injury — did not come out victorious, Matthews, 28, still enjoyed her night out in the VIP box.

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany's Relationship Timeline Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was just a freshman at Whitehouse High School. After […]

Matthews looked glam in a white, collared shirtdress and a diamond necklace with her kids’ names. (Matthews and Mahomes, who tied the knot in 2022, share daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 9 months.)

Brittany watched the nail-biting game alongside her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes. Patrick’s 23-year-old brother uploaded sideline selfies via his Instagram Story on Thursday.

While Matthews and Jackson have been staples at Chiefs games since Patrick joined the team in 2017, they’ve often sparked backlash due to their crowd behavior. Matthews, for her part, has been known to clap back at her husband’s haters on social media and was criticized for spraying champagne on fans from her box seats in January 2022. Jackson has similarly been slammed for drawing focus away from the game with his social media videos.

As his family’s antics made headlines last year, reports swirled that Patrick had disinvited his wife and brother from future games. Patrick, however, quickly shut down the claims that Matthews and Jackson were a distraction to his game.

Related: Nick Lachey! Alyssa Milano! Joe Manganiello! Celebs Who Love Football Football fanatics! It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football, but there are also plenty of stars that enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines, too — or from the comfort of their homes. Whether they’re suiting up in the jerseys of their favorite players […]

“Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂,” Patrick wrote via Twitter (now X) in February 2022 before Matthews called the rumors “quite hysterical.”

Matthews and Jackson were both in the stands earlier this year when Patrick helped his team clinch their second Super Bowl victory. (The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles at February’s Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Brittany couldn’t be more proud of Patrick and his team for their huge win and she’s beyond ecstatic,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the championship. “She knows how hard he trained and focused for this game, and to see it all pay off for him is an incredible feeling.”

During the game, Patrick suffered an injury early on but continued to push through for the remaining quarters. “It was remarkable for [Brittany] to see his endurance while he pushed through and played despite his sprained ankle,” the insider told Us. “He’s such an inspiration and now she feels like Patrick has earned some well-deserved time off to heal, relax, and celebrate with the family for a bit. She adores her husband more than anything. She’s overjoyed and absolutely elated.”