One year down! Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes celebrated their first year of marriage with a trip down memory lane.

“Happy 1st Anniversary. One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it’s one of the greatest things you could do!” Matthews, 27, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 12. “Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours!”

The KC Current co-owner shared a series of photos from the couple’s wedding in Hawaii, including snaps from the beachfront ceremony and reception.

“Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go☺️,” she added. “You & Me forever♾️.”

The Texas native, who married the quarterback, 27, in March 2022, also relived some of the magical moments from their nuptials via her Instagram Story.

“My best friend, life with you is perfect,” Matthews captioned a picture of the pair at sunset the night before their wedding.

She later revealed that the duo were toasting their union by attending a pal’s wedding. “My boy forevaaaaa,” the former soccer player wrote alongside a kissing snap with her husband after dancing the night away on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs athlete, for his part, shared two photos of the lovebirds in honor of their anniversary. He posted one picture from the tropical ceremony and one snap of the pair going out one year later.

“1 year ❤️,” he captioned the Instagram uploads.

The pair’s “wild” year included the birth of their second child, son Bronze, in November 2022. Mahomes and Matthews became first-time parents to daughter Sterling in February 2021.

In addition to expanding their family, the former Texas Tech quarterback won Super Bowl LVII in February. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38 to 35 on February 12, giving Mahomes his second championship ring since joining the NFL in 2017.

Shortly after winning the game, the two-time NFL MVP was joined by his wife and two children on the football field. The foursome then celebrated the accomplishment at Disney World on February 13.

“Brittany couldn’t be more proud of Patrick and his team for their huge win and she’s beyond ecstatic,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting that Mahomes pushed through an ankle injury to become a champion once again. “She knows how hard he trained and focused for this game, and to see it all pay off for him is an incredible feeling.”

The University of Texas at Tyler alum thinks her spouse is “an inspiration” for finishing the game despite another injury to his ankle before halftime.

“She feels like Patrick has earned some well-deserved time off to heal, relax, and celebrate with the family for a bit,” the insider told Us. “She adores her husband more than anything. She’s overjoyed and absolutely elated.”