A super reveal! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews showed off their son Bronze’s face for the first time in a family photo following the NFL player’s Super Bowl LVII win.

“Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Monday, February 13. The family of four posed for the snap in front of the castle at Disneyland with the former soccer player, 27, holding daughter Sterling — who turns 2 on February 20 — while the quarterback, also 27, had Bronze in his arms.

The family’s outing to the Happiest Place on Earth comes one day after Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to their Super Bowl victory — and ultimately won the game’s MVP award — on Sunday, February 12, in Glendale, Arizona.

“Super Bowl CHAMPS❤️,” Matthews gushed in an Instagram caption alongside a sweet picture of herself and her spouse each giving Sterling a kiss on the cheek. The pair, who first met in high school, tied the knot in March 2022, nearly one year after welcoming their daughter in February 2021.

While the Mahomes share photos of their little ones on their respective social media, the family has hidden Bronze’s face until now. When the couple welcomed their son in November 2022, they gave fans a slight glimpse of their newborn as they announced his arrival.

“Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍,” the NFL star wrote via Instagram alongside an adorable picture of the infant’s feet. While the little one has the same moniker as his father, they lovingly refer to him by the nickname “Bronze.”

In December 2022, Matthews shared the first photo of Bronze and his big sister together.

“My babies 🥺,” the professional trainer captioned an Instagram Story snap of Sterling looking lovingly at her little brother with his face away from the camera.

Prior to the big game, Mahomes gave his wife and kids a shout-out for their love and support as he accepted his MVP win for the season at the 2023 NFL Honors ceremony.

“To my wife, Brittany, my baby girl, Sterling, and my son, Bronze, this crazy life that we’re living means nothing without y’all keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day,” he said in a video message on Thursday, February 9. “No matter how I feel coming home, y’all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y’all. Thank you for always being there for me during my good times and my bad. Love y’all.”