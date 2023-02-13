Biggest win yet! Brittany Matthews cheered on husband Patrick Mahomes with their daughter, Sterling, as the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.

The former soccer player, 27, gave fans a glimpse of her game day prep via social media on Sunday, February 12, as her husband, also 27, got ready to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. She was later joined by brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes at State Farm Stadium to watch the Chiefs achieve their 38-35 victory.

“MY BABY DID IT!!!!!” Matthews tweeted after the game, adding in a subsequent post, “Patrick and his teammates are DAWGSSSS.”

In an Instagram Story video, the Texas native ran onto the field and shouted, “We did it!” as red and gold confetti poured down. She later gave a glimpse of Patrick story — who was named Super Bowl MVP — lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Another clip showed the quarterback holding Sterling, 23 months, in his arms with a big smile on his face.

“Super Bowl CHAMPS❤️,” Matthews gushed in an Instagram caption alongside a sweet of herself and her spouse each giving Sterling a kiss on the cheek. Jackson, 22, commented: “PROUD!! 🖤.”

The 2023 NFL championship was a close match, with Patrick sustaining an injury in the first half after being hit by Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards. He limped off the field to have his ankle inspected on the sidelines but ultimately pulled through, helping lead his team to a comeback win.

During a ceremony after the game, the Texas Tech alum was asked whether he believed the Chiefs were the biggest NFL “dynasty” after winning two Super Bowls in four seasons. (They defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020’s Super Bowl LIV, after which Patrick was also named MVP.)

“I’m not gonna say dynasty yet,” he told reporters. “We’re not done yet!”

Days before the Super Bowl, the athlete praised his family at the 2023 NFL Honors. He thanked Matthews for always being his No. 1 supporter and gave his kids a sweet shout-out. (Along with Sterling, the couple welcomed son Bronze in November 2022.)

“To my wife, Brittany, my baby girl, Sterling, and my son, Bronze, this crazy life that we’re living means nothing without y’all keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day,” he said in a video message on Thursday, February 9. “No matter how I feel coming home, y’all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y’all.”

He added: “Thank you for always being there for me in good times and my bad. [I] love y’all.”

