Nothing without his family! Patrick Mahomes took home his second Most Valuable Player (MVP) award at the annual NFL Honors ceremony, where he praised the integral support of his brood.

“To my wife Brittany [Matthews], my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, this crazy life that we’re living means nothing without y’all keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, said during his virtual acceptance speech on Thursday, February 9. “No matter how I feel coming home, y’all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y’all.”

He added: “Thank you for always being there for me in good times and my bad. [I] love y’all.”

Mahomes — who first won the football league’s MVP honor during last year’s ceremony — and the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder, 27, tied the knot in March 2022 nearly one year after welcoming their daughter, now 23 months.

The high school sweethearts — who got engaged shortly after the Chief’s 2020 Super Bowl victory — later welcomed son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III in November 2022.

“Patrick and Brittany are in pure baby bliss right now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly later in November. “They have their families circulating in and out to help Patrick out with anything around the house. They are so happy with their growing family and love spending time with their new son.”

As Mahomes and Matthews adjust to their new normal with two young children, they’ve also loved seeing Sterling become a proud big sister.

“She’s figuring it out. She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that,” the NFL star gushed about his daughter, who was born in February 2021, during a December 2022 appearance on Kansas City’s “The Drive” radio show. “I think the only thing that she hasn’t figured out yet is why Mom has someone else that’s not her [that] she’s holding all the time. So she’s figuring that part out, but other than that she loves her little brother. She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don’t throw him like a toy baby.”

Mahomes did not attend Thursday’s ceremony in person, which took place days after he traveled to Glendale, Arizona, with his family for Super Bowl LVII. The Texas native’s Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL championship on Sunday, February 12. Matthews, Sterling and Bronze, for their parts, will be cheering on the Chiefs from the stands.

“I would never be standing here today without y’all,” Mahomes concluded his Thursday speech, referring to his Chiefs coaches and teammates. “Every day, everything that we have together to go for the ultimate goal: the Super Bowl. Let’s continue to go for that dream this weekend.”

Super Bowl LVII airs on FOX on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET.