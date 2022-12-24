Sibling snuggles! Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are loving their life as a family of four.

“My babies 🥺,” Matthews, 27, captioned a Friday, December 23, Instagram Story, tagging Mahomes’ account. In the photo, 4-week-old Bronze turned his head while lounging in his bed to face 22-month-old sister Sterling. The newborn wore a white onesie with red trucks on it, while Sterling donned a flannel outfit.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, reshared the snap onto his Instagram Story before his wife — whom he wed in March — shared a glimpse into her daily routine as a mother of two.

“How we change diapers around here,” Matthews jokingly captioned a Saturday, December 24, Instagram Story of herself changing Bronze while Sterling climbed on her back.

The KC Currents owner gave birth to son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on November 28.

“Patrick and Brittany are in pure baby bliss right now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They have their families circulating in and out to help Patrick out with anything around the house. They are so happy with their growing family and love spending time with their new son.”

Mahomes and Matthews — who welcomed Sterling in February 2021 — opted to name their baby after the football star and his father with “Bronze” serving as his nickname.

“My brother Jackson [Mahomes], whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,’” Patrick told reporters in November. “So, we went with that. … It works out well. He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

Patrick and the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder love doting on both of their children, and Sterling is equally enamored with her role as a big sister.

“[Sterling’s] figuring it out. She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that,” the professional athlete gushed during a radio interview on Kansas City’s “The Drive” earlier this month. “I think the only thing that she hasn’t figured out yet is why Mom has someone else that’s not her [that] she’s holding all the time, so she’s figuring that part out, but other than that she loves her little brother. She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don’t throw him like a toy baby.”