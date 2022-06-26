Break out the mini football cleats! Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, hosted a sex reveal party for Baby No. 2 and were eager to find out if daughter Sterling is getting a little brother or sister.

“Boy or Girl???👀☺️,” the pregnant Brittany Lynne Fitness founder, 26, captioned a Sunday, June 26, Instagram video from the party.

After asking their loved ones for their predictions, the happy couple squirted water guns at a target, eventually spraying blue paint onto a canvas, confirming that Baby Mahomes will be their first son.

Matthews, who wore a white dress, initially predicted she would have a son before she celebrated the news that she was correct. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 26, was equally excited and ended up jumping into their pool — fully clothed — in elation.

The twosome, who wed in a Hawaiian ceremony in March, confirmed last month that they are expecting their second child.

“Round 2,” Mahomes and Matthews captioned a May 29 Instagram carousel of Sterling, 15 months, holding up a sign that read “Big Sister Duties Coming Soon.”

The Texas native and the former soccer player were high school sweethearts, eventually getting engaged in September 2020 after Mahomes’ team won the Super Bowl that year. Several weeks later, they announced they were expecting their first child. Sterling was born in February 2021.

“Obviously, at first we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there,” the professional athlete gushed of his daughter to Today in July 2021. “As we started doing different things and she started getting a little bit older, being out and about, it almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time.”

He added: “We figured it was about time. We still want to keep some stuff private, but we figured we can show everybody her face at least once or twice or not have to keep hiding her.”

The Texas Tech alum and Matthews tied the knot in March with Sterling serving as their flower girl.

“Having your daughter apart of your wedding, just hits different🥺💕,” the fitness captioned a series of Instagram photos at the time, sharing footage of their little girl driving down the aisle in a toy car. “I love you sister girl💖.”

