Baby on board! Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, are expecting their second child.

“Round 2!” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and the soccer star, both 26, announced via a joint Instagram post on Sunday, May 29. The couple shared a carousel of photos posing with their 15-month-old daughter, Sterling, who held up a sign that read, “Big Sister Duties Coming Soon.” She also sported a light pink T-shirt emblazoned with the words, “I Have a Secret to Tell You.”

While Mahomes and Matthews kept their outfits the same in all three of the images they shared on their grid — they wore matching tan tops and light-wash ripped jeans — Sterling had an outfit change in the third photo. In this shot, she rocked a white T that featured a rainbow and the phrase, “Big Sister.” The little girl stood in between her parents, who proudly held up a photo of the sonogram.

The pair’s exciting news comes nearly two months after the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder told her eager followers to “calm down” with the baby questions, which were centered around when she and the pro quarterback were going to have another child. (She and Mahomes married in March.)

“OK, y’all really out here wanting us to have another baby,” Matthews wrote via Instagram on April 6. “Got so many of these [questions].”

She encouraged fans to stay patient. “We don’t exactly know yet!” she said at the time, urging them to “calm down” with the inquiries.

Matthews and Mahomes were high school sweethearts who began dating in 2012. The athletic couple got engaged in September 2020 — on the same day that the football star received his 2020 Super Bowl championship ring. Later that month, the duo announced that they were expecting their first child.

“Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️,” the fitness guru shared via Instagram at the time, posting two photos holding up the sonogram while Mahomes cradled her bump.

The Texas natives welcomed Sterling in February 2021 and she later served as her parents’ flower girl in their March wedding.

Mahomes and Matthews tied the knot on March 12 in Hawaii. He sported a slim-cut, light gray suit, while she donned a form-fitting wedding gown embellished with sparkles along the bodice. Their daughter “drove” down the aisle in a toy sports car, wearing a white lace gown with a large bow in the back (and a matching one in her hair).

“Having your daughter apart of your wedding, just hits different🥺💕,” the trainer captioned a series of Instagram photos of Sterling from the wedding. “I love you sister girl💖.”

