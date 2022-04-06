Taking their time! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews aren’t in a rush to welcome a second baby after daughter Sterling’s February 2021 arrival.

When an Instagram user asked the University of Texas grad, 26, on Wednesday, April 6, during a Q&A session whether she and the professional football player, 26, want “any more babies anytime soon,” she replied, “OK, y’all really out here wanting us to have another baby. Got so many of these [questions].”

The personal trainer told her followers to “calm down,” writing, “We don’t exactly know yet!”

The social media upload came one month after Matthews and the athlete tied the knot in Hawaii. The couple’s 13-month-old daughter was the flower girl.

“Having your daughter apart of your wedding, just hits different,” the bride gushed via Instagram last month. “I love you sister girl.” Mahomes commented on the March post: “My girls.”

He and the former soccer player started dating in 2012, getting engaged eight years later. In September 2020, the pair announced that Matthews was pregnant with their first child.

“Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the then-expectant star captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. The Super Bowl LIV winner captioned a post of his own with a red heart emoji.

After Sterling was born, the duo waited four months to show her face on social media.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” Matthews told her Instagram followers shortly after giving birth. “I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

In June 2021, she shared snaps from a family photo shoot, writing, “Hi, my name is Sterling.” Matthews and Mahomes have continued to document their baby girl’s life ever since, from watching football games to celebrating Thanksgiving.

Matthews called Sterling her “biggest blessing and biggest joy” in February, gushing, “Baby girl you make me the happiest! I can’t believe you’re almost one. #timepleaseslowdown.”

While celebrating the toddler’s 1st birthday the following month, she gushed, “So easy celebrating this girl, & will be doing it the rest of my life. I love you baby girl.”

On Wednesday, Matthews compared motherhood to “constantly having your best friend with you,” adding via her Instagram Story, “She makes me the happiest and even on my bad days I truly love being with her and doing things with her! I love watching her grow up every day and start to be able to do things on her own!”

