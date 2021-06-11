Ready for her close up! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews posted some adorable behind-the-scenes pics from a family photoshoot on Friday, June 11, giving fans a first glimpse at their daughter Sterling’s face.

“Hi, my name is Sterling💕👑,” Matthews, 25, captioned the Instagram post, which showed her, her fiancé, also 25, and their daughter seated in front of a white background.

The family looked sporty-chic, wearing sweats, matching Adidas track shoes while Sterling wore an adorable tiny tracksuit and corresponding black bow.

Mahomes posted more photos from the shoot to his own social media account. “Hello World!” he captioned the sweet shots of their 4-month-old baby girl.

The couple, who started dating in 2012 while attending high school together, welcomed their first child in February.

“Sterling Skye Mahomes 2/20/21,” the NFL star wrote via Instagram in February alongside a photo of the newborn’s hand intertwined with his and his fiancée’s fingers.

The high school sweethearts first shared that they were expecting in September 2020, just three weeks after they revealed their engagement.

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” the fitness guru wrote on Instagram after her fiancé popped the question (on the same day he received his Super Bowl LIV championship ring).

She continued: “The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond🎉🥂💕.”

To reveal her pregnancy, Mathews chose to share an ultrasound photo. “Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the Texas native captioned the pic.

Since welcoming their daughter, the couple have posted plenty of pictures with the sweet baby. However, none of them showed her face until now.

“There she is,” NFL health, performance and Player development consultant Bobby Stroupe commented on Mahomes’ most recent photos, while the NFL official Instagram account responded with a red heart emoji.

Matthews, for her part, also shared her love for her little family on her beau’s post.

“My whole world😭❤️,” she wrote.