Points for creativity! Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, learned the sex of their baby in the sweetest way — with help from their dogs.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, posted an Instagram video of the reveal on Wednesday, October 21. While their loved ones watched along via Zoom, the couple’s pups, Steel and Silver, dipped their paws in pink paint and walked across white paper to confirm the parents-to-be are expecting a girl. The twosome beamed as they stood in front of a large backdrop of pink and blue balloons and a sign that read “Boy or Girl.”

A friend then presented Mahomes and Matthews, 25, with a shirt that said “Baby Daddy” and a denim jacket featuring the phrase “Baby Mama,” respectively. They immediately changed into their new duds to pose for pictures and excitedly pop cannons of pink confetti.

The NFL star captioned the video, “My [heart],” while the personal trainer wrote of the same montage, “Baby Girl P.s- Yes, my dogs walked down a run way [sic] with pink paws for the reveal.”

Mahomes proposed to his high school sweetheart in September. “My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!” she gushed via her Instagram Story at the time. “Couldn’t imagine this day being anymore perfect!”

The duo announced their pregnancy news later that month. “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” Matthews captioned Instagram photos of the football player holding her stomach as she showed off a sonogram.

Earlier this month, Mahomes divulged that he and the former professional soccer player slept in separate bedrooms after one of his teammates tested positive for COVID-19. “It’s something I think about every day,” he told reporters. “You have to think about that with her being pregnant, kind of in that high-risk category.”

The Super Bowl champion added that he “stayed away from her as much as possible” when he went home for the weekend. Referring to possibly being exposed to the virus, he noted, “I’m doing my part to keep away from her and social distance whenever stuff like this arises.”