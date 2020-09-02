NFL star Patrick Mahomes is engaged to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback popped the question on Tuesday, September 1, and the ring is next-level stunning — and massive!

The 24-year-old got down on one knee the same day that he received his Super Bowl LIV ring at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Playing on the fact that she received a ring the same day, he captioned a pic of her rock, “Ring SZN,” tagging his now-fiancé in the snap.

Thankfully, the personal trainer had her nails done for the occasion, but it’s not like fans would have been able to take the eyes away from that diamond ring, anyway. Shannon Delany-Ron, ring expert and Director of Communications at JamesAllen.com, studied the ring and gave Us Weekly her expert insight.

“Brittany Matthews’ stunning radiant cut diamond rivals any Super Bowl ring,” said Delany-Ron. “The center diamond looks to be roughly 6 carats and sits beautifully on a split shank pavé setting. Radiant cut diamonds combine the stylish lines of a square or rectangular shape with the brilliance of the traditional round brilliant cut.”

“I would estimate the value of the ring to be around $100-150k,” she added.

A price like that doesn’t come as a major surprise since the athlete signed a 10-year contract extension with the team last July and it’s worth up to $503 million.

Matthews was ecstatic about the ring, the proposal and her future with her high school sweetheart. She posted a pic of their romantic dinner on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special! Couldn’t imagine this day being anymore perfect!”

The power couple started dating in 2012, during her junior year and his sophomore year at Whitehouse High School in Texas. They did long distance in college while he played football at Texas Tech and she played soccer at the University of Texas. Today, they share a $2 million dollar house together in Kansas City.

