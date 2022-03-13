They do! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have tied the knot nearly two years after celebrating their engagement.

“Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes 🤍,” Mahomes and Matthews, both 26, captioned their official wedding photos via Instagram on Saturday, March 12. In the snaps, the pair stood beneath an ornate floral archway alongside their daughter Sterling, 13 months.

Mahomes, Matthews and their loved ones kicked off their wedding weekend with an elaborate party in Hawaii on Friday, March 11.

Long before the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became a major force in the NFL, he was a high school student bonding with a classmate. During Mahomes’ early tenure at Whitehouse High School in 2011, he connected with the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder and won her heart.

While the Texas natives went on to attend different colleges, they both remained committed to their relationship.

“He ended up going to Texas Tech, and that’s when it really hit me, ‘Oh s—t, he might go play professional football,” the fitness trainer told Today in December 2020. “It was surreal to see him living his dream and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man in general was just amazing.”

After Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017, Matthews became a frequent cheerleader, attending many of her man’s games. The Texas Tech University alum later won Super Bowl LIV in February 2020, nearly seven months before he gave his love a ring to match his championship one.

“My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!” Matthews gushed via her Instagram Stories in September 2020 after her fiancé popped the question at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. “Couldn’t imagine this day being any more perfect!”

One month later, the twosome announced they were expecting their first child together. Daughter Sterling was born in February 2021.

“My Ster Girl is ONE! I can’t believe it🥺💕 YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!!,” Matthews wrote via Instagram on February 20, alongside a video of Sterling’s milestones. “Your Daddy & I love you more & more every day, we cannot wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld.”

She added at the time: “She brings so much light & love to my life, never knew how much I needed her till she came to this world! So beyond thankful for my Ster girl!”

After celebrating her little one’s milestone, Matthews’ best friends held a bachelorette party for the bride.

“My girlsssss mean everything to me, cannot wait to decompress & enjoy this with my people 💕,” the KC Current owner wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, February 25, alongside footage from the festivities.

The ladies celebrated the duo’s forthcoming nuptials with an array of bridal-themed balloons, fancy dresses, custom slippers, group workout sessions and plenty of time in the pool.

Earlier this year, Matthews was at the center of controversy after she — and her love’s brother, Jackson Mahomes — were criticized for their game day behavior. Social media users were upset at Matthews for spraying champagne on unsuspecting fans, who were watching the Chief’s playoff victory in January. Rumors soon swirled that Patrick had banned his fiancée and his 21-year-old brother from attending future NFL games.

“Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂,” the professional athlete tweeted on February 18, denying the claims. Matthews, for her part, later retweeted his note, writing, “Legit.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!