Counting down to the big day! Brittany Matthews celebrated her upcoming wedding to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with her friends — and some fitness.

The Brittany Lynne Fitness entrepreneur, 26, shared photos from the party via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 24. Her event was decorated with balloons celebrating the bride and a picture wall bearing the phrase “Britt’s Bach Bash.” Matthews and her friends also swam in a pool featuring her name in lights and floaties in the shape of hearts and an engagement ring.

“My girlsssss,” the Texas native captioned a snapshot from her friends’ arrival. “[They] mean everything to me.”

She continued: “[I] cannot wait to decompress and enjoy this with my people.”

Matthews’ bash comes shortly after she was criticized for her behavior at the Chiefs games this year. In January, the trainer and Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, were criticized for spraying champagne on unsuspecting fans who were seated below their private box after the team’s playoff victory. Fans then began speculating that the pair were banned from attending any future NFL games, citing them as disruptions.

“Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂,” the Super Bowl champ, 26, tweeted on February 18, denying the claims.

Matthews, for her part, slammed the online trolls for spreading the rumors about her, tweeting, “Yup [sharing hateful messages is] the cool thing to do. Quite hysterical how something like that can become cool.”

Despite the tension between Matthews and some football fans, the Texas Tech alum isn’t shy about showing his love for his fiancée on social media. “Happy birthday to my best friend, the best mom, and my future wife!” Patrick wrote via Instagram in August 2021. “Love you!”

The former soccer player and the NFL athlete got engaged in September 2020 shortly after his team’s Super Bowl LIV victory. One month later, the couple — who were high school sweethearts — announced they were expecting their first child. Daughter Sterling arrived in February 2021.

Matthews’ bachelorette party kicked off just four days after she and her husband-to-be celebrated their daughter’s 1st birthday.

“My Ster Girl is ONE! I can’t believe it🥺💕 YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!!,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 20. “Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we cannot wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld.”

She continued in an Instagram Story: “She brings so much light & love to my life, never knew how much I needed her till she came to this world! So beyond thankful for my Ster girl!”

Patrick, meanwhile, shared his own birthday wishes for their little girl. “My ❤️ turns 1 today! Daddy loves you,” he wrote via Instagram.

Keep scrolling to see how Matthews celebrated her bachelorette party.