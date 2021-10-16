Speaking up. Brittany Matthews is always ready to defend her love, Patrick Mahomes, whether from trolls, refs or even a major network.

The dedicated duo’s connection goes back more than a decade. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and the Brittany Lynne Fitness owner were high school sweethearts who grew close as freshmen in 2011. The Texans stayed together through college and moved to Missouri together after Mahomes was signed to play for the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs. They got engaged in September 2020 and welcomed daughter Sterling in February 2021.

Through it all, the fitness guru has been a supportive partner. “Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does!” she shared in February 2021 after her love lost Super Bowl LV. “Now let’s have a baby.”

Matthews isn’t always sweet and saccharine when showing her support. The Kansas City women’s soccer team owner isn’t afraid of a little confrontation. When SportsCenter tweeted a picture of a frustrated Mahomes when the Chiefs were down during the 2021 Super Bowl, Matthews called them out — and left a flirty comment for her fiancé.

“Y’all are 🗑🗑🗑 for this too, but he looks damn good to me😍🔥,” she tweeted at the time.

That protective spirit extends to her whole family. After Sterling was born, Matthews told followers that she was already in full mama bear mode. She was worried about publishing photos of the newborn daughter for the world to see.

“We will share photos of her when we feel the time is right,” she wrote via Instagram days after giving birth. “I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world. Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Five months later, she and Mahomes shared the first photos of their daughter’s face.

Unsurprisingly, the businesswoman isn’t here for trolls, which she made clear in July 2020. “I wish, that every person that made a dumb ass/hurtful/rude comment to someone on social media, that I could just sit them down, look them in their eyes & say what the heck is wrong with you, what are you doing?” she tweeted.

Scroll down to see Matthews’ best clap backs: