Standing her ground. Brittany Matthews was criticized for popping champagne in a stadium after fiancé Patrick Mahomes‘ big NFL win — and she didn’t want to give the trolls the time of day.

“I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” the 26-year-old fitness expert tweeted on Monday, January 24, one day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in a division playoff.

She later reshared a fan’s post that defended her actions. “People complaining about Brittany spraying champagne into the stands have clearly never won anything before. Just saying,” the message read.

Matthews continued to hint at the negativity she’s faced online on Tuesday, January 25, tweeting, “Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don’t even know.”

The Texas native documented her special celebration after Mahomes, 26, led his team to victory on Sunday, January 23, at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. In an Instagram video, Matthews shook up a bottle of bubbly in a private seating area before spraying it into the crowd below.

“Chiefs Kingdom, YALL ROCK🔥💯 #nextround,” she captioned the post, which showed a packed stadium full of fans jumping up and down after the big win.

While plenty of social media users joined in on the fun by congratulating Mahomes and his team in the comments, others weren’t as pleased. “If she gone be throwing champagne on the common folk she need to be sitting with the common folk. Just sayin 🤷🏻‍♂️,” one Instagram user wrote, while another noted that they would feel “slightly aggravated” if they were suddenly drenched in liquid.

“They should be allowed to pour beer on her!” one person commented.

Matthews frequently showcases her support for her fiancé, with whom she shares 11-month-old daughter Sterling, and isn’t afraid to come to his defense online. In October 2021, she raised eyebrows for tweeting about a case of unfair refereeing during a Chiefs game.

“Girl. I need you to stop. This was my team long before Patrick was here. It’s not giving the org a good look. Chiefs are bigger than you, me or any one player,” one fan replied, to which Matthews fired back, “In the nicest way possible … Shut up.”

Mahomes and the business owner were high school sweethearts and got engaged in September 2020. The athlete is poised to take on his third straight Super Bowl if he and the Chiefs defeat the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.