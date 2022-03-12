Almost time! Ahead of Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews wedding day, the pair — and their loved ones — kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations in Hawaii.

The Brittany Lynne Fitness entrepreneur, 26, shared a slideshow of photos from the festivities via Instagram on Friday, March 11. She added a “✨🌺” caption to her post. In the snaps, the 26-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback donned a matching Louis Vuitton ensemble as he posed beside his bride-to-be, who was dressed in a white, tulle dress. The couple took turns holding daughter Sterling, 13 months, in the pics.

“OMG YALL ARE SO CUTE!! Love u,” the athlete’s brother, Jackson Mahomes, commented on Friday.

The Texas Tech University alum proposed to Matthews, his high school sweetheart, in September 2020 nearly seven months after his team won Super Bowl LIV that February.

“My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!” Matthews gushed via her Instagram Stories after her fiancé popped the question at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. “Couldn’t imagine this day being any more perfect!”

One month later, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together. Daughter Sterling was born in February 2021.

“My Ster Girl is ONE! I can’t believe it🥺💕 YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!!,” the fitness trainer wrote via Instagram last month, alongside a video of Sterling’s milestones. “Your Daddy & I love you more & more every day, we cannot wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld.”

She added at the time: “She brings so much light & love to my life, never knew how much I needed her till she came to this world! So beyond thankful for my Ster girl!”

Matthews — who celebrated her bachelorette party late last month — has been a frequent cheerleader of Patrick’s, who was drafted the Chiefs in 2017. However, her NFL support has not been met without controversy. Earlier this year, Matthews and Jackson, 21, were criticized for their game day behavior after she sprayed champagne on unsuspecting fans when the Chiefs won their playoff game in January. Rumors soon swirled that Patrick had banned his fiancée and younger brother from attending future football games.

“Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂,” the professional football player tweeted on February 18, denying the claims. Matthews, for her part, later retweeted his note, writing, “Legit.”

Scroll below to see snaps from the pair’s pre-wedding festivities: