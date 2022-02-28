Final fling before the ring! Patrick Mahomes went out with his boys in Las Vegas for a bachelor party before his wedding to Brittany Matthews.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 26, was joined by about a dozen of his buddies, including NFL teammates Travis Kelce and Orlando Brown Jr. on Saturday, February 26, at Drai’s Nightclub, the rooftop venue at the Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Mahomes enjoyed a Big Sean concert from their VIP booth (called Drai’s “King’s Table”), but they got an even better view at the end of the show. The “Bounce Back” performer surprised the groom-to-be by bringing him, Brown, 25, and Kelce, 32, on stage during the finale.

While Mahomes was living it up during his bachelor party in Sin City, his fiancée, 26, was enjoying her own bachelorette celebration in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Brittany Lynne Fitness founder shared photos from the start of her long weekend via Instagram Story on Thursday, February 24. Her event was decorated with balloons celebrating the bride with the phrase “Britt’s Bach Bash.”

On Saturday, the former soccer player shared more looks at her last sail before the veil, including a Boomerang where she shimmied in her white fringe dress and a pink wig. “Meet Blaire,” Matthews captioned a photo of the look on Sunday, February 27.

The Kansas City NWSL team owner and her friends’ Instagram Stories revealed a fun weekend filled with swimming, nightclubs and coordinated outfits. Matthews had a photographer on hand to help her girls capture all their best looks, but she also didn’t mind getting a little sweaty. The fitness expert shared clips of her “I do” crew hitting the gym, which she hashtagged “Britt’s Bach Bootcamp,” and the soon-to-be-Mrs. Mahomes also tried goat yoga with her pals.

One of of her best girls wasn’t in attendance — daughter Sterling, 13 months. Matthews revealed Sunday that this was her first trip without her baby girl.

“I miss my girl so much! This was my first time being away from her and it’s hard,” Matthews captioned an Instagram Story photo of her child with several crying face emojis on Sunday.

The former soccer player and Mahomes got engaged in September 2020, the same year the football star won his first Super Bowl. The high school sweethearts announced they were expecting their first child the following month, and Sterling was born in February 2021.

Scroll down to see photos from Mahomes’ bachelor party: