The NFL season may be over, but the talk around Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes continues. Patrick Mahomes is laughing off reports that he asked his fiancée and his brother not to attend Kansas City Chiefs games for the 2022-2023 season.

“Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂,” the 26-year-old quarterback tweeted on Friday, February 18, hours after Rich Ohrnberger reported that he had a “sit down” with Brittany, 26, and Jackson, 21.

Ohrnberger tweeted, “Ultimately it concluded with him asking them to not attend any games this upcoming season. Not surprisingly, Mahomes believes that Jackson and Brittany have become a distraction, and their sideline antics are bad for his brand. A lot can change over an offseason, but for now that’s the story as it was told to me.”

After Patrick reacted, Ohrnberger backtracked on his story.

“I can’t substantiate the information that I tweeted out earlier today regarding Patrick Mahomes and his family. The source I received this information from was posing as someone I trust,” he wrote. “I will delete this tweet later today along with the original thread. Please pass this along.”

Brittany and Patrick started dating when they were in high school, with the football star proposing in September 2020. They welcomed daughter Sterling in February 2021. Football fans have criticized her over the years, most recently getting upset when she sprayed champagne on fans in the cold after the Chiefs won a playoff game.

“I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” she tweeted at the time.

Jackson is also no stranger to controversy. In October 2021, he apologized for posting a TikTok video of himself dancing on the late Sean Taylor’s retired number, which was painted on the field in honor of the Chiefs retiring his number.

“I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field,” Jackson, who often raises eyebrows for making TikToks during games, tweeted at the time. “We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”

Two months later, a Kansas City bar slammed him in a statement after he posted that “the service is absolutely terrible and the servers are so rude” via Instagram Stories.

“Dear @jacksonmahomes, we are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them,” SoT said at the time. “We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small. We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business. We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego. We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout.”

