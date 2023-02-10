Can’t decide whether you’re rooting for the Eagles or the Chiefs on Sunday, February 12? Us Weekly has rounded up which team your favorite celebrities are cheering on in Super Bowl LVII.

Kevin Hart, for his part, loves the Philadelphia Eagles so much that he recently spent $16.5 million on an eagle to name it after quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“All right, people, the big game is coming up. … I believe when you work hard, you should treat yourself, and that’s exactly what I did. Ladies and gentlemen, I splurged a little bit. I went out and bought an eagle. Show it,” the actor explained via Instagram on Tuesday, February 7. “$16.5 million, cash. I’m the only Black man with [an] eagle during Black History Month. And, because it’s a wild animal, [a trainer] came with it. That’s right. So he lives here, two months, until he gets used to me. I named the eagle Jalen Hurts.”

Hart then spoke to the pet: “Jalen! Got a big game coming up, baby, you ready, ‘Hey, when I say, ‘Fly Eagles fly,’ can he take a lap around the house?”

The trainer subsequently shook his head no.

“Well, they should have told me that before I bought it. They didn’t tell me that. So somebody’s got to get some type of refund. We’ll discuss that later,” he quipped. “Big game coming up. Big moves. And I got an eagle. Jalen! You live here now. Welcome home.”

Other stars don’t go to such extremes but still make their fandom known. Jason Sudeikis moved to Kansas City when he was young and makes nods to the city in Ted Lasso.

“There’s an old writing adage of write what you know,” he told local Kansas City news outlet KSHB 41 News in 2021. “This one has really resonated with folks, and it has been really, for lack of a better word or a bigger word, but it’s just been incredibly neat to see people respond to it, and I’m proud of the fact that folks from back home enjoy all those little touches.”

Heidi Gardner, meanwhile, loves the Chiefs so much that she penned an open letter to the team ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl.

“Dear Chiefs. I can’t believe you’re in the superbowl! I’ve waited for this day to come for my whole life,” the Saturday Night Live star wrote via Instagram at the time. “You’ve brought me so much joy. It’s been so fun to watch you play every Sunday. Watching you has brought me closer to my family and friends. You’ve given me so many smiles. So much adrenaline and excitement. You make me scream stuff I didn’t know I had inside. But my favorite thing to yell at the tv when you play, no matter what the score is is, ‘I love you Chiefs!’ And it’s true. I love you now. I love you then. I love the coaches and players that came before.”

While the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, Ryan Phillippe is among the celebs rooting for the Eagles on Sunday.

“The whole city and the Eagles fans in that area really wear their emotions to the game. I remember growing up, even though I wanted the Eagles to win personally. I wanted them to win more because I knew my dad would be in a bad mood for the next few days,” he told USA Today in 2016, adding that son Deacon, whom he shares with ex Reese Witherspoon, also cheers for the birds. “I tried to give him a way out, he was in born in Los Angeles. I said, ‘Son, you don’t have to bear the burden of failure that comes along with being an Eagles fan.’ But he said, ‘No Dad, I’m an Eagles fan,’ and he loves them.”

