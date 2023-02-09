Their little man! Brittany Mahomes shared a rare photo of her and husband Patrick Mahomes’ son, Bronze, just days before the NFL star’s big showdown at the Super Bowl.

“Just the best little guy,” Brittany, 27, captioned her Instagram Story photo holding their 2-month-old son on Wednesday, February 8. The mom-son duo wore color-coordinated outfits, with the soccer star clad in a neutral-colored ensemble while her baby boy rested on her chest in a tan-and-white checkered onesie. Brittany grinned at the camera while Bronze, whose face was not shown, appeared to look at his mama.

The athlete — who is also mom of daughter Sterling, 24 months, with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback — shared the sweet upload just four days before Patrick will lead his team against the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12.

In an October 2022 interview on Football in America, the football star explained that if his children choose to follow in their parents’ athletic footsteps, that’s fine with him — but he’s not going to push them to do it.

“I think that’s the best thing for me,” the Texas native explained. “I’m going to help teach my son, my daughter, all the fundamentals and whatever they want to learn. But at the same time, I want to stay out of the way and let it be about them.”

He continued: “That’s what my dad did growing up, that’s what my parents did. They let it be about me, let me out there and have fun, they didn’t pressure me to do anything. I think that’s why I’m in the position I am today.”

The Mahomes tied the knot in March 2022, 10 years after they began dating in high school in Texas. The couple got engaged in September 2020 and went on to welcome Sterling five months later. In November 2022, they expanded their family with son Bronze.

As for the meaning behind their youngest child’s nickname — his real moniker is Patrick — the NFL icon told TMZ in December 2022 that they got the idea from his brother, Jackson Mahomes.

“Whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,’” Patrick recalled to the outlet. “It works out well. He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

As for the Mahomes’ family’s role at Super Bowl LVII, Brittany and Sterling landed in Glendale, Arizona, earlier this week, where Patrick will play in Sunday’s big game. Win or lose, the family of four have one thing to look forward to after the Super Bowl is over: Sterling’s 2nd birthday, which she’ll celebrate on February 20.