The Super Bowl is headed to Flavor Town! Viewing parties for the annual football championship are known to include a smorgasbord of food — and Guy Fieri is walking Us through how to create the perfect dietary plan.

“I’m big into [the] diversity of the menu. I like a real eclectic menu,” the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives personality, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 17, while promoting his partnership with King’s Hawaiian. “I want the ability to eat a lot [or] to eat a little. I want the ability to have all different types of flavors.”

He added: “I don’t want it to be just one theme like it’s just, ‘We’re just doing cold cuts.’ I’ll have a cold cut section, a meatball section, some chicken tenders and some sauces and [a] cheese section, but the key is to make the baseline foundation. And the bread is probably one of the things that gets the most like, ‘Oh yeah, get some bread.’ No, get some King’s Hawaiian [and] do this the right way.”

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, February 12, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. While the NFL playoffs are currently ongoing to determine which two football teams will go head-to-head, it has been announced that Rihanna will headline the half-time show.

As sports enthusiasts watch the game, the 34-year-old Fenty Beauty founder’s concert and the star-studded commercials, they will also be chowing down on an impressively put-together feast.

“People love to make their own food. They like to have the ability to mix and match,” Fieri told Us on Tuesday of menus for the game day. “People have a lot of particularities about what they want to eat and I do not wanna be tied up with the responsibility of playing short order cook for, you know, 50 people at my house. … I think quality ingredients and a nice selection is the key.”

The Emmy Award winner, however, won’t be home for Super Bowl LVII and will instead be watching from the State Farm Stadium stands.

“I just wanna see a great [game],” Fieri quipped to Us. “My team is not participating in the big game. My team was taken out a while ago, [but] I’ll be all right. I’m a Raider, so we had a tough few years, but, you know, you stick with your team. … I love games that, I mean, like the playoffs this last weekend were just [crazy], I mean, Jaguars coming back and taking out the Chargers? I mean, like, we left [and] I went to my kids’ basketball game, we left and it was 27-0. What happened?”

While the restaurateur won’t be cooking for a Super Bowl party this year, he recommends using King’s Hawaiian bread to create tasty sliders.

“Well, the great thing is King’s Hawaiian,” the Guy’s Ranch Kitchen alum told Us of his decision to partner with the bread brand, noting he’s a big “fan” of the company. “I’ve been serving Kings Hawaiian in my restaurants [for years]. I mean, from my barbecue restaurants to my Guy’s Kitchen and Bar restaurants, Kings Hawaiian has always been the staple because it’s such [a] quality product that it just is the baseline, it’s the beginning of [a dish]. You know, it’s kinda like setting a good base inside of a song.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi