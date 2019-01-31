America is more than ready to chow down on Super Bowl Sunday! Google Trends recently released its yearly list of the most Googled recipes ahead of the big game, which will take place on February 3, and some of the findings are pretty surprising.

For starters, though savory dishes typically come to mind on game day, it appears a good portion of America is anticipating a need for something sugary while watching the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams. In fact, different varieties of sweet treats reigned supreme in 11 states. While residents of Arizona and Florida are curious about “cake,” those living in Louisiana and South Dakota want “cupcakes.”

Delawareans got very specific with their searches for “chocolate peanut butter cake,” while Oregonians had “banana bread” on the brain.

However, “dip” was still the most searched Super Bowl food overall, with residents in 12 states looking for recipes for the popular chip accompaniment. For those in Connecticut and Kansas it was all about “Buffalo chicken dip,” while those who call Rhode Island home are partial to “7-layer dip.”

As far as weird queries are concerned, Mississippi residents may have taken the cake with their quest for “granola bars,” which aren’t exactly known for being a game day staple. Similarly, Iowans were curious about “Irish stew,” while those who live in Maine are preparing to make “paella.”

Check out the complete list below and see what the most popular Super Bowl recipe is in your state!

Alabama: White chicken chili

Alaska: Nachos

Arizona: Cake

Arkansas: Fried chicken wings

California: Baked chicken breast

Colorado: Broccoli cheese soup

Connecticut: Buffalo chicken dip

Delaware: Chocolate peanut butter cake

Washington, DC: Bagel pigs in a blanket

Florida: Cake

Georgia: Buffalo chicken dip

Hawaii: Football cupcakes

Idaho: Salads

Illinois: Jalapeño poppers

Indiana: Fried rice

Iowa: Irish stew

Kansas: Buffalo chicken dip

Kentucky: Taco salad

Louisiana: Cupcakes

Maine: Paella

Maryland: Pizza

Massachusetts: Gluten-free pretzels

Michigan: Pizza

Minnesota: Tacos

Mississippi: Granola bars

Missouri: Broccoli cheese soup

Montana: Lentil soup

Nebraska: Pigs in a blanket

Nevada: Vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip

New Hampshire: Cakes and cupcakes

New Jersey: Buffalo chicken dip

New Mexico: Pea and peppercorn mash

New York: Spinach dip

North Carolina: Cobb salad

North Dakota: Baked nachos

Ohio: Buffalo chicken dip

Oklahoma: Chicken noodle soup

Oregon: Banana bread

Pennsylvania: Chicken wings

Rhode Island: 7-layer dip

South Carolina: Turkey chili

South Dakota: Cupcakes

Tennessee: Cake

Texas: Spinach dip

Utah: Bacon wrapped smokies

Vermont: Lasagna

Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip

Washington: Cakes

West Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip

Wisconsin: Buffalo chicken dip

Wyoming: Cakes

Super Bowl LIII airs on CBS Sunday, February 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

