America is more than ready to chow down on Super Bowl Sunday! Google Trends recently released its yearly list of the most Googled recipes ahead of the big game, which will take place on February 3, and some of the findings are pretty surprising.
For starters, though savory dishes typically come to mind on game day, it appears a good portion of America is anticipating a need for something sugary while watching the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams. In fact, different varieties of sweet treats reigned supreme in 11 states. While residents of Arizona and Florida are curious about “cake,” those living in Louisiana and South Dakota want “cupcakes.”
Delawareans got very specific with their searches for “chocolate peanut butter cake,” while Oregonians had “banana bread” on the brain.
However, “dip” was still the most searched Super Bowl food overall, with residents in 12 states looking for recipes for the popular chip accompaniment. For those in Connecticut and Kansas it was all about “Buffalo chicken dip,” while those who call Rhode Island home are partial to “7-layer dip.”
As far as weird queries are concerned, Mississippi residents may have taken the cake with their quest for “granola bars,” which aren’t exactly known for being a game day staple. Similarly, Iowans were curious about “Irish stew,” while those who live in Maine are preparing to make “paella.”
Check out the complete list below and see what the most popular Super Bowl recipe is in your state!
Alabama: White chicken chili
Alaska: Nachos
Arizona: Cake
Arkansas: Fried chicken wings
California: Baked chicken breast
Colorado: Broccoli cheese soup
Connecticut: Buffalo chicken dip
Delaware: Chocolate peanut butter cake
Washington, DC: Bagel pigs in a blanket
Florida: Cake
Georgia: Buffalo chicken dip
Hawaii: Football cupcakes
Idaho: Salads
Illinois: Jalapeño poppers
Indiana: Fried rice
Iowa: Irish stew
Kansas: Buffalo chicken dip
Kentucky: Taco salad
Louisiana: Cupcakes
Maine: Paella
Maryland: Pizza
Massachusetts: Gluten-free pretzels
Michigan: Pizza
Minnesota: Tacos
Mississippi: Granola bars
Missouri: Broccoli cheese soup
Montana: Lentil soup
Nebraska: Pigs in a blanket
Nevada: Vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip
New Hampshire: Cakes and cupcakes
New Jersey: Buffalo chicken dip
New Mexico: Pea and peppercorn mash
New York: Spinach dip
North Carolina: Cobb salad
North Dakota: Baked nachos
Ohio: Buffalo chicken dip
Oklahoma: Chicken noodle soup
Oregon: Banana bread
Pennsylvania: Chicken wings
Rhode Island: 7-layer dip
South Carolina: Turkey chili
South Dakota: Cupcakes
Tennessee: Cake
Texas: Spinach dip
Utah: Bacon wrapped smokies
Vermont: Lasagna
Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip
Washington: Cakes
West Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip
Wisconsin: Buffalo chicken dip
Wyoming: Cakes
Super Bowl LIII airs on CBS Sunday, February 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET.
