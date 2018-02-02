Though it’s always fun seeing famous faces in the crowd at football’s biggest game of the year, it’s also just as exciting to see how they celebrate the Super Bowl just like Us — lounging on their couches with bowls of snacks.

From curated cocktails and menu items to simply watching with their family and friends, these celebrities know how to throw a party. Whether you’re a diehard football fan like Diddy or pep up during the commercials because that’s what you’re really watching for — get some ideas of how to spend your Super Bowl Sunday.