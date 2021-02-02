Root for the home team? Super Bowl LV‘s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has celebrity fans ready to compete in a battle of the fandoms.

As Patrick Mahomes, whose team won Super Bowl 2020, prepares to face football legend Tom Brady on Sunday, February 7, stars are hoping their team takes home the trophy and bragging rights for the year.

Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd and Melissa Etheridge continually show their team spirit while cheering on the Chiefs. Gisele Bündchen, Nick Carter and Hulk Hogan, however, are all in on the Bucs.

The Modern Family alum, 49, kicked off the 2020 football season by showing off his hometown pride — he is from Kansas City, Kansas, which borders Kansas City, Missouri — and his unwavering support of the reigning Super Bowl champs.

“Well, I’m going to be real, real honest with you Patty Cakes, I haven’t slept in five weeks,” Stonestreet told Mahomes, 25, in an Instagram video in September 2020. “I’m ready to have football back in my life. I’m ready to have you back in my life. I’m ready to see the championship banner in Kansas City. I’m just ready to see that banner raised.”

The actor then showed off his shrine to the quarterback, including candles, photos and more Chiefs gear. After Mahomes questioned whether the display was a fire hazard, Stonestreet replied, “No, you’re a fire hazard Mahomey!”

Bündchen, 40, on the other hand, is always rooting for her husband, Brady, to bring home another Super Bowl title. The California native, 43, already has six wins and the 2021 game will mark his 10th Super Bowl appearance.

“We are already cheering here papai! We love you!” the supermodel, who shares Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 9, with Brady, wrote via Instagram on January 24, ahead of the Buc’s NFC Championship game. “Let’s go @tombrady !! Let’s go Bucs!!!❤️❤️.”

Backstreet Boys singer Carter, for his part, has been a longtime fan of the Bucs. He has been cheering on the squad before Brady left the New England Patriots in March 2020 to become the Florida-based team’s new quarterback. “WE DID IT!!” the musician, 41, captioned a Twitter video after the team secured their spot in the Super Bowl in January.

Scroll down to see which celebrities are pulling for the Chiefs and who wants to see a Bucs win come Super Bowl Sunday.