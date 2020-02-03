Seeing double! Paul Rudd and his teenage son, Jack, attended the Super Bowl LIV game on Sunday, February 2.

The actor, 50, and his eldest child were all smiles on the sidelines after the Kansas City team won by 11 points. The father-son pair wore Chiefs’ jerseys — a white one for Jack and a red one for his dad.

“It feels like I’m seeing colors for the first time in my life,” Rudd told Fox Sports following the win. “Poor Jack had a nosebleed, he was so excited. Nothing’s better than this.”

His son chimed in, saying, “It doesn’t even feel real. I’ve got a bloody nose and I don’t even know when it happened.”

Fans were stunned by how uncannily similar the pair looked during the interview. “The takeaway from last night is how much Paul Rudd’s son looks like him,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “Paul Rudd doesn’t age so much that he and his son are starting to look the same age.”

The Living With Yourself star, who also shares his preteen son, Darby, with his wife, Julie Yaeger, told Us Weekly exclusively in October that his boys are “big Marvel fans.”

“They’re excited to see all of the movies and truthfully just want to know what Tom Holland is like,” the Friends alum explained at the time. “Really at the end of the day, I’m just their dad so they move onto the next thing pretty quick.”

In fact, Jack and Darby are more into the craft services than their father’s movies. “They’ll come to set and they’ll think it’s cool and they’ve seen the suit, but then once they’re there, they just want to know where the table with the free candy is,” the New Jersey native joked to Us exclusively in June 2018. “They’ll grab one or two things and then want to leave.”

He and Yaeger wed in 2003 and started growing their family three years later.